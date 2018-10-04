Almost 7 years since my last post. I guess you would think this is an abandoned site. Not quite. More like neglected – I’m kinda busy. So, to recap:

I spent the rest of summer 2011 in Kabul and was back home for Labor Day Weekend. Like that last post in 2011, at my going away party a few days before I departed, I swore I would never go back to AFG. I was DONE! And I meant it.

Worked from home for my then employer and late summer of 2012 things took an interesting turn. I transitioned to another company and started working for the state of TN the week after Labor Day Weekend (staff aug on a very cool team doing arch design for state depts/agencies). Didn’t last long though. Early Oct I got an offer to go elsewhere… yep, back to Afghanistan. This time under NATO (NC3A/NCIA to be specific). Not sure what the attraction was – well, maybe the money. Money is good to have.

Planned on doing the gig for 2 years, but ended up bouncing around AFG for almost 4 years. Met a lot of great people from all over, lived in oversized plywood boxes, conex containers and hardened buildings, experienced numerous rocket attacks (they suck and I know people that went home in boxes) and hopefully helped save lives (supporting the Patient Evacuation Coordination Center).

But, I got burned out, Krista got burned out and our Girls needed me home. So I managed to somehow get hired back at Microsoft.

Flew home Labor Day Weekend 2016 (what is it about that weekend?) and hit a little snag during my travels. About halfway through the 14 hour flight from Dubai to Toronto, my body decided it was time to start pushing a small rock through my kidney. Had no idea; felt a lot of discomfort, but no real pain. Eh, figured it was the perils of traveling and working months on end without a break. That all changed early in the morning while waiting for my connection to Nashville. Discomfort turned to pain then “oh crap, I’m a grown man crying like a baby” pain. EMT showed up and threw me in an ambulance plane-side of the terminal. I don’t take drugs unless absolutely necessary (it takes a lot for me to even take Tylenol), but after the shot of morphine, I can somewhat understand how people can become addicted. Still had pain, but didn’t really give a sh!t.

Needless to say, I missed my flight home. Spent about 6 hours in an ER with IV and more med and was discharged. Strange; just let go to do whatever. And not properly stamped in my passport (this has always bothered me). Cabbed it to a pharmacy, picked up my Rx and off to the airport. Oh, them Canadians, they have that medication payment thing down. Even as a non-Canuck, my meds cost like $60 USD, including pain meds. Would have been a couple hundred at home.

Back at the airport, I managed to get my gear that I left behind (like my camera bags!!!). Apparently wasn’t a priority to get everything in to the ambulance. Boarded my flight and FINALLY made it home.

For that first week, I kept looking around and thinking, “For the first time in years I’m really ‘home’.” The home we had built the previous year. The home I hadn’t really lived in. In a great neighborhood, across from the pool, a quick 5 minute drive from my daughters’ elementary school, far enough from congestion but close enough to be at the mall and civilization in 10 minutes. It was a difficult decision, but the offer from MSFT to relocate to the DC area just didn’t feel right. Asked to not follow through on that and everyone was ok with it. Hmmm. Well that was good. Two weeks later I was a blue badge once more – with my old alias, yeah!

A year and a half later, I’m working from home with some travel to customer sites. I get to be an active participant in raising our daughters (we had another girl Nov ’17) and I gotta say, I really can’t complain.

Well, that’s enough for now. Let’s see how long until I make my next update 🙂

Not sure if I’ll post technical stuff here, for now it’ll go on my MS blog, https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/antgut/.

PS, I had the kidney stone removed in late October 2016. Sucked for a couple days, but recovery was relatively quick!